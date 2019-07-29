I'd been savoring six months of a Democrat-led House that had done nothing but issue subpoenas and posture.
I'd watched debates showcasing a clown car full of candidates stuck in a hard left turn.
I'd seen a self-proclaimed "Squad" of four freshmen congresswomen propose a vapid Green New Deal, advocate naked socialism, spew anti-Semitic/anti-Israel rhetoric and ooze disdain for America.
As a Trump supporter, I saw this as a perfect environment for his re-election.
Then, for a moment, I feared it all might vanish.
Squad leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) called Nancy Pelosi a racist; the Speaker was not amused. It appeared Pelosi's caucus wasn't either.
Fearing the Squad's high-profile, leftist rantings were becoming the de facto face of their party, "moderate" Democrats were considering a divorce. Plans were being drawn up to distance the party from the Squad.
I was horrified. If the Democratic Party actually denounced the Squad and disavowed its radicalism, their presidential candidate would be harder to beat.
Then, with a single tweet, President Trump brought crazy back into Democrat vogue.
AOC's accusations of Pelosi's racism were instantly forgotten. The Democrats placed their bets. "We are the Squad, and they are us!" Democrats have fully embraced the Squad (and by extrapolation, their radicalism). I expect candidates in the next debates will double-down on that.
It's obvious to the whole country now; sanity will not be a plank in the Democrats' 2020 platform.
I wonder if the president's smile is as big as mine?
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline