Try 1 month for 99¢

Our two U.S. senators should hang their head in shame. They could help open the government by sending President Trump a Senate bill with a veto-proof majority.

Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, where are you?

Dan Broghammer

Davenport

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0