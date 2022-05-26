 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where are our next generation of leaders?

Americans for many decades have fought for civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, women's rights, LGBT and gay rights. We now are at risk of the far-right conservative agenda with the ultra-conservative SCOTUS taking away these rights that many Americans have shed blood, sweat, and tears for many years to get.

However. the problem is that the folks who fought for all of these rights are now retired and the next generations really do not seem to care about the problems they will be facing. Where have they gone, are they too busy? Or are they playing on TikToc; the next several generations have never had to fight for much of anything — they enjoyed everything and feel that everything will continue on forever. Someday they will realize that everything they take for granted, someone fought for those rights.

The radical-far-right, the GOP, and the SCOTUS are doing everything they can to take away the rights we have fought so hard and long for — we can only hope that sometime soon they will put down their iPhones, wake up, and be the change we want and need to see in the world. 

Time is running out and so is our Democracy!

Dave Fuller

Davenport

