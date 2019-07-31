When Donald Trump broadcasts his racist tweets, which he has done with increasing frequency, where are the voices of white leaders? I don't mean the voices of white supremacists.
Trump speaks loudly on their behalf. I mean the white Americans who seek an end to racist policies.
We white people tend to wait for blacks to respond. And they have. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elijah Cummings, the "Squad" in Congress and others have decried the president's remarks. To what effect?
Has racism ended despite decades of protests by black Americans?
Racism is a white problem, and white folks need to own it and fix it.
Charles Collins
Bettendorf