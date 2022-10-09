Letter: Where are your solutions, O'Shea?

The Dispatch carried a column that exemplifies one of the biggest problems in the United States! Pointing fingers, laying blame, and not being part of a solution are where we’re at in American politics today. John Donald O’Shea‘s column is another example of the lack of reason and the inability to show a clear line of thinking which might produce positive effects for the United States.

Mr. O’Shea’s topic on Oct 2 is political demonizing that further polarizes our country. Border security and the transmission of fentanyl are part of the larger immigration issue. These problems have been around for decades and both political parties have repeatedly demonstrated the inability to work together to find a solution. Being a closed-border country isn’t the answer because our population growth is negative and the USA continually needs workers. Immigrants and refugees to the USA help to meet this need.

Since the year 2000 Democrats and Republicans have held the White House for the same number of terms. Why wasn’t a solution made during any of these terms? It is ignorant to think that one party or one president is to blame for this grave problem. The complexity of this issue requires a broad, well-thought plan, which appears impossible for our government.

Mr. O’Shea’s simplistic, naïve argument against President Biden does nothing to bring about a solution. Please write an article about a reasonable plan that might gain bipartisan support to address this huge and important problem.

Perry Bentsen

Moline