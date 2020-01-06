Letter: Where are your voices?

Well, here we go again. Another valued and experienced senior staffer from the city of Moline has resigned and accepted a position elsewhere. Scott Hinton, city engineer, is leaving Moline for Kewanee. As a former colleague of mine stated, "That just about says it all."

You can't spin this as "career advancement." We don't have a city administrator to blame. We have an interim. Again.

What we have is another professional who feels discouraged and disrespected. Another staff member lamented that they feel as though the mayor and the council thinks they don't have a brain. Mr. Hinton, with 18 years of service, is a respected member of the engineering and construction community who has overseen an expansive capital improvement program.

My latest count takes us to eight senior people leaving recently. I have only one voice and one vote, and I am deeply concerned about the future of Moline and the ability to attract and retain professional staff. Mayor, other members of the council and members of the community, are you concerned? Where are your voices?

Dick Potter

4th Ward Alderman

City of Moline

