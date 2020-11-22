Letter: Where credit is due

Jay Ambrose wrote an op-ed in the Nov. 17 edition of this newspaper that President Trump deserves a great deal of credit for the vaccines that are being announced due to his Warp Speed program. This is a surprising statement. Any pharmaceutical company making vaccines would have been chastised by their stockholders if they had not immediately started developing their vaccine.

In recent years there has been a tremendous amount of progress made in the development of vaccines for viruses due to several limited pandemics. The knowledge gained has been put to good use. Though it has not yet been approved, the first successful COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Pfizer, which did not receive any of the initial Warp Speed funding. This certainly did not slow down their development.

Our hope is the Warp Speed program will be used well in the distribution of the vaccines. Unfortunately, the Biden COVID team is unable to communicate with the Trump team, and if this does not change soon it is probable it will cost lives. Contact your senators and representative to put pressure on the Trump administration to save lives by allowing both teams to communicate with each other. Meanwhile, wear masks.

Ken Wellnitz

Davenport

