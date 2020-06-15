Letter: Where is he leading us?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has one great asset — he has the same charisma Adolf Hitler had and is able to tell thousands of lies day after day after day and still have followers that basically believe every word and virtually worship him.

Please pray for all the more than 100,000 individuals who have already died. If there had been prompt action by Trump, at least 36,000 could have been saved. Also, pray for the individuals who are sick and the potentially infected, plus others who will infect because they are not taking the precautions our medical experts are advising, because President Trump said not to. As a result, more will die.

Many countries are improving, but not America. America has more deaths and more infections every day than other countries because of the present leadership. Worst in the world, they say. Republicans do not seem to have any empathy in their bodies for the average or poor person, especially President Trump.

And just look at the treatment of peaceful demonstrators (even a 75 year-old man) by police who Republicans urge to be "tough." Almost trampling people (even a priest) in Lafayette Square in Washington, so Trump could have a photo-op. Yes, Trump is our leader and where is he leading us to? Another Germany, another Russia?

Thelma A. Morris

East Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0