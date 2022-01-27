Letter: Where is the accountability?

In the Jan. 8 newspaper, I read about something I never knew existed. The federal inmate trust account and COVID stimulus checks for convicts.
The Associated Press piece involved the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev who is serving a life sentence in Colorado. He was sentenced to death but because the judge failed to provide a jury free of bias, his lawyer appealed and settled for a life sentence.
The entire piece is as follows: "Federal prosecutors want convicted Boston Marathon Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to use a $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment he received as well as other money held in his inmate trust account to help pay the millions of dollars he was ordered to pay his victims, according to Wednesdays court filing."
I was amazed when I read that. Taxpayers feed, clothe and provide a roof over his head and he receives a stimulus check. I was under the impression the checks were for people to use for living expenses and to keep the economy going.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev helped kill three people, injure 260 and was found guilty on 30 counts. In addition to the stimulus checks, the inmate trust fund is another topic. The inmate trust fund is for incidentals like stamps, snacks and cigarettes. Inmates that have over $10,000 in their trust fund have to report it to the IRS.
My question to all taxpayers: If these prisoners were in another country would they receive COVID stimulus checks or have inmate trust funds? Where is the accountability?
Dennis Young
Rock Island