Letter: Where is the decency?

Where is the decency?
Democracy is a fragile thing that has failed more times in history than it has succeeded. The United States of America, as Ronald Regan once described it, has been viewed as that “shining city on a hill.”
We have been the model that other nations have worked to emulate. Until now. Donald Trump and his enablers have done what the Russians and the Chinese couldn’t do; to sow the seeds of doubt in the minds of many Americans regarding the democratic process as an expression of the will of the people.
The 2020 election has been the most transparent election in our history, but because of the constant barrage of baseless conspiracy theories going all the way back to Trump’s promotion of the “birther conspiracy,” accusing Barack Obama of not being an American citizen, to his wild and baseless accusations of voter fraud in this election, a substantial segment of Americans believe that this election was somehow “rigged.”
Where are the Republican senators that have the courage to stand up to this assault on our democratic values, as Joseph Nye Welch did in 1954 when another demagogue named Joseph McCarthy accused our government and our military of being riddled with communists in his quest for power.
Mr. Welch is noted in history books for one simple question to McCarthy: “Sir have you no decency.”
Do we not have at least one individual in the Republican Party that has the courage to ask that question today?
Rex Hutchison
Davenport
Mind control
Here is an excerpt from the book “Mass Control” by Jim Keith, regarding 1950s researcher Dr. Donald Cameron’s chamber of horrors: He “...set about turning patients into zombies ... using a variety of grizzly techniques. These included dosing patients with Thorazine, Nubutal, and Seconal, then giving them amphetamines to wake them up. At that point they would be blasted with electroshocks administered at voltages forty times greater than what was considered to be safe by most practitioners of the time.”
My grandmother was chemically lobotomized at the state hospital in East Moline in the 1950s. She reverted to a child, and spoke only French repeatedly, her native language.
My point is although the techniques of mind control aren’t as gruesome, the effects are the same, with the TV, video games and radio frequencies, including 5G, programming young and old alike. One only has to look around you. I recommend the book “ The Invisible Rainbow”, by Arthur Firstenberg, free on LBRY.
Tom Keith
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!