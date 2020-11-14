Letter: Where is the decency?

Democracy is a fragile thing that has failed more times in history than it has succeeded. The United States of America, as Ronald Regan once described it, has been viewed as that "shining city on a hill."

We have been the model that other nations have worked to emulate. Until now. Donald Trump and his enablers have done what the Russians and the Chinese couldn’t do; to sow the seeds of doubt in the minds of many Americans regarding the democratic process as an expression of the will of the people.

The 2020 election has been the most transparent election in our history, but because of the constant barrage of baseless conspiracy theories going all the way back to Trump’s promotion of the "birther conspiracy," accusing Barack Obama of not being an American citizen, to his wild and baseless accusations of voter fraud in this election, a substantial segment of Americans believe that this election was somehow "rigged."

Where are the Republican senators that have the courage to stand up to this assault on our democratic values, as Joseph Nye Welch did in 1954 when another demagogue named Joseph McCarthy accused our government and our military of being riddled with communists in his quest for power.

Mr. Welch is noted in history books for one simple question to McCarthy: "Sir have you no decency?"