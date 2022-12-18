Letter: Where is the GOP's outrage?

Just a quick review of the last two years — Republicans were outraged over election and voter registration fraud. U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, Republican, used the address of a friend on her voter registration. Why would she do this and where is the outrage? I don’t remember any serious problems with elections when Democrat Moritz was county auditor. She used money from the wrong fund to pay election workers and the Republicans were outraged. She was pressured into resigning. There have been four election recounts in Scott County, all with differing results. Where is the outrage? Why isn’t Tompkins being pressured to resign? Hmmm.