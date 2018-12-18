I am not really sure why we have good folks who are willing to serve a great amount of time with no pay as school directors just to have bureaucrats tell them what to do. Why not just have the Department of Education run our public schools? When the School Budget Review Committee speaks and the Davenport School Board "hastily and unanimously," approves what this committee has dictated, where is the local control or even local input?
It makes me both sad and angry when one little bureaucrat can show up and destroy the career of a dedicated educator like Art Tate who, as far as I am concerned, is guilty only of having common sense.
Davenport students are worthy of the same tax support as students from any other part of our state. A total of $29.08 of the $54.08 I pay in property tax on each acre of my farm in Clinton County is for public schools. This is money well spent. My teachers were some of the most important people in my life. Our property tax dollars formerly went directly to the local schools, and now they go to Des Moines.
How many of our tax dollars stick to their fingers in our state capitol?
How many people draw a salary in the Iowa Department of Education and to whom are they accountable? I encourage our school directors to stand up to the bureaucrats, support the administration in their local school and remember who is paying the bill.
R. J. Hill
Camanche