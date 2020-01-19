Letter: Where's the money?

Dan Halem, deputy commissioner of Major League Baseball, makes an interesting claim in his Jan. 11 letter to the editor that "MLB wants to grow baseball."

He believes Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is incorrectly portraying MLB’s proposed "modernization" idea for minor league baseball. Halem says, "... we have subsidized Minor League operations at a rate of hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the past decade."

Where did these dollars go?

Recently, I overheard an MiLB player tell his teammates a social worker informed him he qualified for food stamps. Except for signing bonuses, all players at each level in MiLB are paid the same monthly salary.

MiLB exists due to a unique partnership between MiLB owners, local government, private business sponsorship (the real heroes), and MLB. Ticket, food, beer, and apparel sales, etc., far from cover expenses in my observation. In 2013, the Peoria Chiefs would have gone defunct had city leaders not paid out $7.35 million and forgave $1.2 million in debt. Yet MLB wants MiLB owners to pay for more.