Letter: Where the truth is

I was horrified at your story, "You're all a victim", on Tuesday. Where have the parents of these young people gone wrong to raise and enable teens who stand under a cross and speak about why we should fear "non-white immigrants?"

This meeting, held in a Baptist church, including parents from around the nation who have lost children to illegal immigrants, a man tied to a white supremacist rally and a candidate who doesn’t seem to mind being called a racist, is mind-boggling, especially when you consider just how misguided it is.

It took five minutes on Google to turn up a 2018 study in the peer-reviewed journal Criminology showing that communities with larger numbers of illegal immigrants actually have lower crime rates.

This story, about people preaching fear and racism in a church, could have desperately used some facts, not just bigoted opinions that are desperately wrong.

I lost a daughter myself, and if she had been murdered, I would have been even more devastated. For a political party to capitalize on the devastation of these parents is despicable, especially when they pretend it represents some type of epidemic.