Letter: Where there's smoke, there's fire

I was intrigued by Dan Lee's guest editorial in Sunday's paper arguing that harassment should not be accepted as free speech.

Of course the free speech right is not "absolute" (just as other freedoms have limits). Examples are the laws against libel and fraud, among others.

The classic example of a limitation is: "you cannot yell 'FIRE' in a theater if there is no fire." I would suggest, however, that this restriction should be extended — if someone fills the theater with smoke that person should be more culpable than the person who finally yells 'FIRE.' The most recent example raises the question about whether those who have called out against the FBI are responsible for the fact that an activist was prompted to attack an FBI office.

As I read the news lately I see an awful lot of smoke being put out into the theater of public debate, and many people in different parts of this theater are whispering, 'fire' to each other — should we not hold accountable those who release the smoke?

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport

