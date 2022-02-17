Letter: Where they succeed

Our American dream is faltering, wobbling, weaving on weak knees, stumbling, fearing how far it can fall. This is fact, not fiction, the American nightmare, American dream now dark, saturated with apprehension and foreboding. A good number of nations offer greater upward social mobility, greater opportunity to their citizens to improve their lives, than we do.

For decades, a majority of Americans have been able to climb the economic ladder by earning higher incomes than their parents. Each new generation now finds it harder to climb the past 50 years. Longitudinal studies over these years produced the Global Social Mobility Index issued by the World Economic Forum at its 2020 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Index rankings place the United States at 27th behind Lithuania at 26th. Britain is 21st, Russia 39th, Mexico 58th, China 76th. Denmark is 1st, Norway 2nd, Finland 3rd, Sweden 4th and Iceland 5th.

The five Nordic nations outperform the rest of the world when it comes to giving everyone a chance to succeed. They provide high quality accessible occupational and university educational systems, strong social safety nets, and optimal job opportunities and working conditions in a "stakeholder capitalism" model meeting the needs of all stakeholders rather than just corporate shareholders.

Clearly, we need to do more to resurrect the American Dream. We should be better than Lithuania. I think we, as the richest nation, should be number one. We should be better than number one Denmark.

Gary Heath

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0