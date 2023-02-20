I watched the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith saga! Jim was a 27-year veteran of the patrol killed on April 9, 2021. I saw the death-defying video of the first confrontation Mike Lang had with Grundy Center Police before killing Trooper Jim Smith.

I heard the Grundy Center victims repeated official death-defying screams on videos. Mike Lang did not stop, he attempted murder without a scratch in Grundy Center then escaped so as to finish his evil spirits work. I did not see the Grundy Center officer during video. Was this officer trained to eliminate threats or let them go Scott free?