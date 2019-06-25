Editorialist Erin Murphy, in Sunday's Quad-City Times, urges us not to throw the term "socialism" around as a pejorative without really understanding what it actually means. He then pedantically cites the dictionary that it is: "any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or government ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods."
That means the government gets to own and operate everything, suppressing all individual opportunity to come up with anything different.
That's the exact reason why so many of us object to it. Had the socialists had their way, the ingenious businesswoman, featured on the front page of the same paper, couldn't have opened her successful "Bug Soother" company in Columbus Junction. The Wright Brothers wouldn't have had any incentive to develop a workable airplane, Henry Ford wouldn't have had any reason to produce an affordable automobile and Madam C. J. Walker couldn't have started her cosmetics business.
The opportunities of the free enterprise system give each of us our own, fair shot at success while offering the best, long range engine for technical and social progress.
The free enterprise system may be messy and imperfect, but where would we be without it?
Steve Robinson
Davenport