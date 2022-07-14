Letter: Where's coverage of Hunter Biden?

Why do we not ever read anything in this newspaper about President Biden and his son Hunter and their business dealings in China?
Jack James
Bettendorf
Why do we not ever read anything in this newspaper about President Biden and his son Hunter and their business dealings in China?
Jack James
Bettendorf
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As the January 6 hearings have revealed, you were duped, Trump is a fraud. He made a fool of himself and tried to make fools out of all the pe…
I recently stumbled on some history about the Second Amendment that I had never heard before. It especially struck me that it was overlooked b…
I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful o…
I have played disc golf at Credit Island for years. I played in 2020 after the big flood on not such a great course. I played all last year in…
We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people …
Students, teachers, and staff deserve to learn, work, and build community in a place that feels safe and comfortable and caters to the learnin…
It has been a rule that after a veteran passes away, the widow is qualified to receive their benefits. Somehow, it is not true.
I thought Chuck Grassley was pro-life! He proved me wrong when he voted against the recent gun-control bill. But again, he’s one of the bigges…
The greatest tool to cure inflation is settling the proxy war in Ukraine and stopping plotting China's demise. Ukraine is a mere distraction b…
Judge J. Michael Luttig, a long-time conservative Republican, issued in his testimony to the January 6 commission a challenge to each American…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.