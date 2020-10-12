Letter: Which Joni Ernst

Which Joni Ernst is on the ballot for Nov. 3?

Is it the Ernst who just voted with the Democrats to protect the pre-existing conditions of the ACA or the one who for six years voted over and over and over again to repeal the ACA and pre-existing protections with no replacement?

Or the Ernst who in 2016 said the peoples' voices must be heard and the Senate should not vote on a Supreme Court nominee during an election year?

Or the Ernst in 2018 who is on video saying Trump should not nominate anyone at all for the Supreme Court in 2020?

Or the 2020 version of Ernst who says now it is okay to dismiss the voices of the people and the Senate should just rush a vote on a nominee?

Or is it the Ernst who is preparing to vote for a nominee who has signaled, very clearly, that she would rule against the ACA and therefore kill protections for pre-existing conditions?

Since Ernst often wears a mask, it is difficult to see out of which side of her mouth she is speaking.

No, Joni, video and photos on your own official government website prove your claim that you always wear a mask, even in the car, to be just another dishonest claim.