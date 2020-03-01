Letter: Which party is on your side?

Listen up, you hard-working Iowans. According to The Capitol Digest quoted in the February 20, issue of the Quad-City Times this month, Senate Republicans are advancing Bill 3026, which states that if you are a worker in Iowa and your factory goes out of business, this bill would reduce your unemployment benefits by 50%, rather than the present 33%. And it would completely strike an extra 26 weeks of benefits while you are off. State Democrats are against it. Which party is on your side? This is not a trick question.