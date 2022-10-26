Letter: Which party tells the truth?

I do believe that everyone recognizes good and evil in the world. To discern good from evil, one has to have truth. Truth is lost today. Hopefully truth and good will be shown in the election coming up.

Is it good to not print the truth?

Is it good to stop energy production here and then go buy it from others?

Is it good to have open borders and let anybody come into this country?

Is it good to kill a child in the womb for your connivance?

Is it good to change sex because you or others feel like it?

Is it good to release those convicted of crimes and jail the innocent?

Is it good to burn cities, rob stores and kill police without being arrested?

Is it good to give weapons of war to a dictator to stop a dictator?

Is it good to label parents' terrorists because they object at a school board?

Is the climate really changing or is it in the hand of God?

An election used to be an intelligent voter would seek the truth in a candidate from either party and make an informed decision. This is not so today. Those elected do as the party wishes. Which party is truthful and good for America? Vote for truth!

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf