Just so we're clear, Peter Strzok, a decorated FBI agent who dedicated his life and his career to FBI service and who for years was the head of the counterintelligence division of the FBI, who has caught many and some of the most devious Russian spies in our country, privately expressed his opinion about the election. And he was fired from his post.
Matthew Whitaker, a hyper-partisan jerk whose media firm was sued by the FTC for fraud and whose political organization was a contributing architect of the private server email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s, as well as a feeder of talking points to right-wing media -- and who has many times publicly echoed Trump's words, "no collusion" -- and who has advised ways to dismantle the Mueller investigation in a way to get around obstruction of justice, has now been illegally promoted to Acting Attorney General overseeing said investigation.
Del Wasso
Freeport, IL