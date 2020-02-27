Letter: White House should abandon NEPA proposal

The most fundamental environmental law ever enacted is under attack, threatening our health, our safety, and our environment. And the Quad Cities should be up in arms.

For 50 years, the National Environmental Policy Act – NEPA for short – has forced the federal government to “look before it leaps.” NEPA requires federal agencies to look at the full range of impacts of major federal actions, like permit decisions. And it requires federal agencies to consider less harmful alternatives before deciding whether or how to act.

But now the White House wants to get rid of these common-sense protections by rewriting the rules that guide NEPA. Under the proposed rule, reviews for projects would ignore critical information and types of impacts – including in-direct and cumulative impacts.

For the Quad Cities, this means that if one community wants to build a levee, the federal permitting authorities would no longer be required to consider how the other communities might need to respond to the new levee. As we know, levees don’t make water disappear, it goes somewhere. And pushing it onto our neighbor is not only rude, but it threatens public safety and the environment. Which is why current NEPA regulations require consideration of such ripple effects.