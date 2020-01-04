Letter: White nationalism

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), White House aide Stephen Miller has been linked to white nationalism. Miller believes immigrants are linked to higher rates of crime, commit more crimes against white Americans, and that Muslims are creating huge pockets of radicalization.

Although these claims have proven to be false, the Trump administration uses Miller's claims to dictate an immigration policy that can lead to racism and bigotry against different groups in society. Some members of Congress are beholden to Trumpism, to some of their constituents who happen to believe Miller is right, and to the religious right who deny white nationalists are immoral.

White nationalism didn't just happen in a vacuum. Some members of Congress and certain members of our society have always believed that white people should maintain our political, religious, social, and economic power structure. Some people in our society continue to fight against equality for all for many reasons. Some people fear that the white population will soon become the minority group, that they will lose their moral rights as Christians, and that they will lose political gains earned by more conservative judges. Although these fears make their beliefs understandable, it doesn't excuse them denying others their own rights and beliefs.