America is at a major crossroads — We must either raise the minimum wage to a livable wage — Like $15 an hour — or we can expand the social safety net. However, there is one major problem — the GOP refuse to do either one — and they still insist on more tax-cuts for their wealthy donors. The American voter is very confused — should we as a country keep helping the wealthy or should we show compassion for the citizens who are working and living in poverty or paycheck-to-paycheck.

Very few politicians are concerned about poverty — Only about holding office and power. We the voter have no voice — they only listen to the ones who have the money to help them get elected. How do we change that?

We must look for new young people who will listen to the voice of what the American citizen is demanding but nobody on Capitol Hill seems to really care. The two-party system is no longer working — they are only out to help the wealthy. The purpose of government is to help the wealthy expand their fortunes at the expense of anything that might get in the way.

Everyday, I keep asking myself — who is my government really working for?

Martin Luther King Jr. said: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to Justice Everywhere."

Dave Fuller

Davenport