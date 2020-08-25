Letter: Who is the racist?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic mayors have allowed mobs to take over our cities. Then they want to defund the police while thugs continue to shoot, stab or ambush police with fireworks, bottles, bricks, clubs, steel ball bearings or high powered lasers trying to blind officers. By defunding our police, isn't the Democratic Party saying they're in favor of, or enabling, child abuse, gang violence, sex trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assaults, drug abuse, kidnapping and murder?

Democrats tried to blame George Floyd's death on Republicans, but why wasn't the Obama administration blamed for the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Gardner or Freddie Gray? Black Lives Matter should be declared a domestic terrorist group as well as Antifa. Remember under Obama they chanted "pigs in a blanket," referring to the bodies of dead police in body bags.

The media tries to convince America that these protest are peaceful, but that couldn't be anything further from the truth. For decades Democratic-controlled cities have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to criminals that resist arrest and charge police brutality, making resisting arrest highly profitable. With the destruction of everything that can be connected to slavery or racism, shouldn't the Democratic Party also be disbanded immediately, being the party of slavery, the KKK and white supremacy?