Mirror Mirror on the wall ... who is winning in our society?
Legalized gambling? Wednesday's March 22 edition of the Quad-City Times had a sports gambling article with two casino pictures, one worth a thousand words, and a big headline with the article continuing on page A7.
And what was sidelined? Mental health, in small letters, was on the right-hand column with a small headline, "Providers prepare for cuts."
The article continues on A6 with less lines than the casino.
Watch for root and orientation metaphors in every story you read or hear. They are the keys to the message. Casino gets, "Win Big," and mental health gets, "prepare for cuts."
At least the paper put the contrast on the front page for all to see. Those who have eyes to see can face the depths of our reality.
People with mental health issues and the people who serve them are not winning. The source of the imbalance is the state legislature and the voters who put them there.
It is time to get a new mind and act to correct the imbalances in our state.
Marlin Whitmer
Retired chaplain
Bettendorf