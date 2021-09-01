Letter: Who knows best?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has 37 agencies ready to assist her in leading us. The state of Iowa employs thousands in Des Moines and around the state; including at the Department of Public Health. They would supply her with data to confront the Delta variant, which is transmitted dangerously by both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Governors are elected to rally all the efforts of the departments at their command to curtail the transmissions, hospitalizations and deaths.
Almost no Iowans have the expertise as parents to investigate whether to have school children, teachers, and others in school buildings masked to prevent the spread. Should all those who have no information contact the Iowa Department of Public Health? Or is the governor in a position to lead instead of repeatedly telling us, "I trust Iowans to do the right thing and make the best decisions about what’s best for themselves and their families."
Why would our governor expect parents to make informed decisions when she, as governor, ought to be leading when hospitals will soon be swamped with people, young and old?
Don Wagschal
Davenport