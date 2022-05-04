 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

The Iowa Legislature has failed to block the use of eminent domain for a $4.5 billion pipeline project to capture millions of tons of carbon dioxide from 32 Midwest ethanol plants and send it to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Almost 700 miles of this pipeline would run through Iowa and the project would take advantage of federal and state subsidies. A recent Reuters review of the 868 public comments that were filed with the Iowa Utilities Board indicated that 98.9% were opposed. Who will really pay for more taxpayer-subsidized infrastructure to support practices that are destroying the only Earth we have?

Iowa farmers fear they will pay with reduced yields, lower property values, and safety threats when (not if) the pipeline leaks. Occupants in the Gulf Region’s “dead zone” will pay by losing even more of their fishing livelihood from chemical runoff on Iowa farms. Globally, vulnerable populations in low-lying areas will pay with increased displacement and hunger as sea levels continue to rise due to emissions from fossil and so-called “bio” fuels. Our children and grandchildren will pay with increased respiratory diseases and environmental cancers from a progressively more hostile climate. Taxpayers will pay through pipeline subsidies that could instead go to proven carbon-reducing technologies like solar and wind.

Eminent domain is “the right of a government to expropriate private property for public use with payment of compensation.” But who will really be paying for this pipeline and for how long?

Thomas Cook

Iowa City

