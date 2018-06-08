The free speech controversy surrounding NFL players is really not about free speech at all.
All NFL players could buy airtime and make political statements, give a speech in a park or mount a protest march in numerous public places.
Instead, they believe their place of work is appropriate for such a thing. It's astonishing arrogance.
Try wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat with your uniform where I work. Ever see your bank teller with a pro-choice T-shirt?
Sorry, there's no free speech issue in either of those cases.
Athletes and celebrities have no special rights. And, by the way, don't offend your customers.
I guess the owners finally figured all this out.
Jeff Stewart
Davenport