Letter: Who runs the schools?

For years, schools boards were concerned that parents didn’t take an active enough role in their child’s education, but now they’re getting more than they asked for. School boards are finally being held accountable to their decisions by parents who don’t want to see their child indoctrinated into Critical Race Theory and also don’t want their children exposed to the rampant pornographic materials in their required readings and library material. This is not what the school boards meant by parent involvement, and now the U.S. Department of Justice wants these same parents treated like domestic terrorists for daring to show up and demand accountability. Thus, it is once again upon the parents to fix what’s broken and remind board members who is truly in charge. Hint: it’s not the board.