Steve King called Mexicans dirt. He doesn't understand how ignorant and insecure that shows him to be. Home-grown King. How did he get past his teachers? Or were his teachers teaching him such a sense of entitlement to his adult mendacity? Where did this man come from? Where was he a little boy? Who is responsible for the youth of this powerful hateful human being? Does the maize come from the soil?
I learned about people like King in 1969, in Davenport. Never heard his words at our dinner table. I didn't know how threatening, dangerous, disruptive and inhumane people could be because they weren't raised with the decency that grows from the practice of truth. Perhaps this will be a time that history will reflect that Iowa matured into the heartland it is so endearingly labeled.
Genevieve Rafferty, Jr.
Davenport