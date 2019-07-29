When Sen. Joni Ernst first ran for the Senate she said she was going to "make them squeal."
Who has she made squeal since she went to Washington? Iowans.
Why would I say she has made Iowans squeal? Because she has been an outspoken opponent of the Affordable Care Act and supported repealing its good parts, like keeping children on family plans until they are 26 or making health insurance cover people with pre-existing conditions. Those conditions would include cerebral palsy, cancer, high blood pressure, kidney disease, epilepsy, kidney disease and many others. Opposing coverage for people with these conditions is wrong. Just plain wrong. She has supported efforts to take Medicare and Medicaid coverage away from millions of Americans. With these positions, Sen. Ernst has made Iowans squeal.
Let’s vote for people who will make us squeal with delight and not in anguish. It’s time to send Sen. Ernst home to the farm, where she can make the pigs squeal again.
Kathy Geronzin
Maquoketa