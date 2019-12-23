Letter: Who should pay?

I would like to respond to a letter last month called, "Democrats Should Pay."

I agree that the Democratic debates are on the boring side. However, the 2016 Republican debates were no show stopper, either.

The article said "Democrats in Congress have wasted three, going on four years of taxpayers money. I think the fools that voted these Democrats into office should pay for it, Americans that vote Republican shouldn't have to pay for any part of this impeachment clown show."

So you maintain that fools vote for Democrats and Americans vote for Republicans?

Later in the article you said, "After what the Democrats in Congress have done and not done over three years, what kind of moron would vote for them again?"

Now fools and morons vote for Democrats and Americans vote for Republicans?!

I have some friends that are Democrats but voted for the self-proclaimed extremely stable genius. Would that make them foolish American morons? Following your line of thinking, it does.

I hate to burst your Trump bubble, but Democrats are also Americans.