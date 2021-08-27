Letter: Who should resign?

Many major corporations and individuals lose millions of dollars to wire fraud every year. This is a crime that is and needs to be investigated by proper authorities.
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and her staff are victims of this crime; it did not cost the taxpayers a dime. April is an honest, hard-working person who has done so much for the county. She takes pride in the county and her position.
The Rock Island County Board has already cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars with their actions on Hope Creek, the county courthouse and many other bad decisions. Now they want to spend more on a financial director and an audit board?
Solving the problem is as simple as paper checks — no more wire payments. Stop making the taxpayers victims of your mistakes; let the investigators do their job. Quit trying to control everything as you spend our money. Maybe you should all resign!
Debbie Layer
Milan