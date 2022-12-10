Letter: Who should win versus who can win

I did not expect, when I described my disappointment with the result of the Iowa voting, to be taken to task by two Illinoisans, but seemingly that is what happened, so I shall explain. I can understand, to some degree, how Republicans in our neighboring state might feel about it, but I think we are looking at two different, though related, matters. Your attention is fixed on the next election, mine is on the future of the American nation, which is threatened by the new Republican Party.

As mentioned in my letter, I was especially disappointed by the failure to elect Mike Franken. He was by far the better choice: a man who, as an admiral in the navy, had learned much about other nations and our relationships with them, and also had some experience in government. All this would be of great value in a senate that is responsible for our international relations. The Republican candidate, in the last few years, has made one great mistake after another. He has supported that great destroyer of American traditions and total failure as President named Donald Trump. And he broke our traditions by sending three Trump-selected persons to the Supreme Court, where they make decisions that lower our confidence in the Court and create a huge rift among our citizens, a rift which further endangers our unity. To sum up, my interest is in who should win, yours in who can win. Possessing both would be ideal.