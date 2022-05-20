Letter: Who shrugged first?

Cole states that the US under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea. In 2014 when this “shrug” happened, Obama-Biden were president-vice president, and Trump wasn’t elected president until 2016. Propaganda by Cole?
Lauris Rozkalns
Port Byron
