Letter: Who shrugged first?

Cole states that the US under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea. In 2014 when this “shrug” happened, Obama-Biden were president-vice president, and Trump wasn’t elected president until 2016. Propaganda by Cole?

Lauris Rozkalns

Port Byron

