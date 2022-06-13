Letter: Who still likes Biden?

It is simply amazing that President Biden's approval rating is at 42% when it should be at about 14%, considering the illiteracy rate in this country. Who still likes this guy besides Hunter and Mrs. Biden?

Suppose Biden took over for Nick Saban at Alabama. His first year as coach, the Crimson Tide don't win a single game, much less contend for a national championship. His staff is a collection of looney tunes who don't know anything about football and are more interested in stadium warming than winning games. We didn't tackle very well today, but we made up for it by not blocking, Coach Biden might say.

The once-powerful Tide are the laughing stock of college football. Nobody can afford to tailgate, people from other states sneak into the games and nobody does anything about it because "there is no such thing as an illegal fan." If fans do pay to get in, prices for everything from nachos to the admission price have doubled, and all Coach Biden can say is that he's building back better, excited about the transition, and blames high prices on Jimbo Fisher.

After another loss, Coach Biden's handlers won't even let him answer any post-game questions because they're afraid he'll fall asleep or call a reporter a dog-faced pony soldier. He can't even be fired because his assistant coach giggles a lot and is even dumber than he is. Yet somehow, some way, 42% of Alabama fans still think he's doing a good job.

Jim Vize

Moline

