Letter: Who we remember

With the recent death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, I thought a short history test might be appropriate. Here are a few questions:

1. Lewis was arrested 45 times for participating in non-violent protests. The most notable was his effort to walk peacefully across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He was knocked down, kicked and beaten. Millions know the congressman’s name, but can you name any of the racist, thug troopers who administered that beating?

2. Many know the name of Rosa Parks and her courageous act to not move to the back of a bus as directed by the driver in Montgomery, Alabama. Anyone know the name of that bus driver?

3. Many will be able to identify Jackie Robinson as the first Black man to play Major League Baseball, but prior to that few know that as an officer in the U.S. Army, and while in uniform riding a military bus on a military installation, he was directed to move to the back of the bus. Upon refusing to move he was threatened with a court marital. Anyone have that guy's name handy?

4. George Floyd was recently choked to death by a Minneapolis place officer. Who was the police officer? (You might get this one because it was recent, but I doubt it).