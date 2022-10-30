Letter: Who will Esther Joy King serve?

I was disappointed with the Dispatch's endorsement of Esther Joy King. Eric Sorensen was simply dismissed as a "weatherman" as if it counted for nothing.

Actually, meteorology is a complex, demanding science with tremendous relevance today when the health of our planet is in such peril. The Republican response to this issue is to simply brush it off, even in light of the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Ian and Maria.

Ms. King's qualifications in the legal profession are adequate, but the question is will she use her knowledge for the good of the 17th District or will she use it in the service of Donald Trump? Having been endorsed by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, what I fear is that Ms. King will take her orders from McCarthy who in turn will take his orders from Trump. That means McCarthy's priorities will be to rescue Trump from his legal travails, and to try to restrict voting rights. What happens if Ms. King defies Trump/McCarthy? Look at what happened to Liz Cheney for the answer to that.

In the recent past, the far right has tried to denigrate science to the point that care for our environment and the fight against COVID 19 have suffered greatly.

Eric Sorensen is the ideal choice to deal with these types of issues. Eric will provide us with the compassionate, competent, moderate/progressive leadership we have enjoyed with our recent Democratic representatives. I urge you to vote for him on November 8.

Richard F. O'Neill

Rock Island