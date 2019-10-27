On Oct. 22, an opinion writer complained that searching Google produced "a full page of liberal publications" references, which used "twisted logic and outright lies" in claiming that only the rich benefited from the 2017 Trump tax cut.
However, "the ultra-liberal bias at Google" pleased (?) him with information from "the extreme liberal New York Times" that the Trump 2017 tax cut was not "only for the rich."
He may find interesting the new book, "The Triumph of Injustice," containing actual tax data analysis. Here, prominent economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California at Berkeley document that for the first time in 100 years, the 400 richest U.S. families now pay a lower overall tax rate than "steel workers, schoolteachers and retirees." Including federal, state and local taxes, these super rich households pay about 23%, compared with just over 24% for the bottom half of families. Saez and Zucman say the U.S. appears to have "the tax system of a plutocracy."
This shouldn’t be a revelation. While our tax system is perceived as progressive, it has regressively tilted in favor of the wealthy over many years. The Trump 2017 tax cut stimulated this tilting, chopped the corporation tax rate from 37% to 21% and gave a 20% deduction to some business income. The Congressional Budget Office has predicted some economic benefit but additional deficits of at least $1 trillion to $2 trillion to add to our federal debt. So, who do you think is going to pay for this Trump tax cut bill?
William Seaver
Milan