Letter: Who will prosper?

Letters to the editor

Regarding flat taxes and other GOP tax agendas:

My father emigrated here in 1905 from the "old country." When he was 16, with some pocket money and the hope of finding an old friend living in Chicago, he left all he knew. He did OK for a guy with minimal education, and his children’s lives are magnificent compared to much of the world. He told me royalty and aristocrats controlled his youth and would never have allowed him the advances he made in the United States of America.

Human nature always seems to allow the few to prosper over the many, but how does a society stay flexible without devolving so the rich/powerful entrench themselves and calcify society’s ability to stay open and fair? Millions of people were killed, and whole societies of Europe and Asia were destroyed, evolving out of what my father left behind. Don’t think it can’t happen here.

Evidence of wealth and privilege centralizing in the U.S. abound these days. Entrenched representatives don’t seem inclined to restrict this concentration while kowtowing to meatpacking, big agronomy, banking, military industry and other monopolies. That’s who is espousing flat taxes, which have always been regressive for all but the richest.

A modern progressive tax system, fair inheritance taxes and bottom-up democracy are some tools that have helped in the past. Your only chance is to use your vote for balanced government.

What new open society will our children escape to, if we allow the U.S. to become an "old country."

Paul Venaglia

Bettendorf

