Letter: Who will stop Putin?

Watching the horror that is happening in Ukraine, I have to ask myself: How can one man get away with this atrocity and not physically be stopped?

It has always been said that no one is above the law, yet no one is going in to stop him, even though thousands are being killed as he continues to demolish an entire country to satisfy his greed.

Men are put in prison for years for much lesser crimes, and this one madman is allowed to continue killing and separating families at his whim. It seems he is above the law. Who will literally stop this madman?

Patricia Edwards

Blue Grass

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0