Letter: Who's lying?
Letter: Who's lying?

If I believe the earth is flat and declare it, am I lying? Of course not. Being wrong does not make you a liar. Donald Trump tends to blurt out what he believes ("the election was stolen"). He blurts impulsively. Always has, and I found him refreshingly transparent. Taking this view from direct observation of him and not from news sources which tilt left or right, I did not see corruption.

If you are looking for lies, look at those sources.

Example: Hope Yen (Associated Press, Feb. 8) wrote, "Those partisan divisions (in the Senate) appear to be hardening ahead of Trump’s trial…" I agree. It’s true for the whole Senate, but next comes the lie: "…a sign of his continued grip on the GOP". Seriously? The right are in a trance, while the left are principled?

There is the problem. I grow weary of trying to convince my democratic friends that republicans in general are guided not by Trump, but by principles of limited government, freedom, secure borders, etc. Trump, with all his flaws, represented those principles. His opponent? Not so much. Hey, we only had two choices. We are not under his spell. Trump did not try to undermine our democracy. Trump and the throng who heard his speech did not march to subvert democracy. Rather, they assembled to speak out against subversion of democracy as they believed it to have happened.

The media owes us better. We should not have to wonder if we are being misled.

Kevin Wohlford

Eldridge

