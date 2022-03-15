Letter: Who's to blame?

In response to Sherry Paul’s March 10 letter to the editor:

I’m no Donald Trump supporter by a long shot, but I’m impressed with the reach he’s had on world events. He’s even being held responsible for the Russo-Ukrainian War of 2022 now.

I think we all remember the 2014 Crimea annexation, which went largely unopposed and unremarked on by President Trump. And who can forget the Trump/Romney presidential debate of 2012, when Trump said in response to Romney’s assertion that Russia was our biggest geo-strategic foe: "You said Russia. And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back. Because the Cold War has been over for 20 years."

Oh, wait. That was President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in both cases. Huh!

I guess Russia’s current attitude isn’t all due to Trump after all.

Perhaps Putin didn’t mess around in Ukraine in the Trump era because he wasn’t quite sure what "Crazy Don" would do on a given day. Could be nothing. Could be airstrikes. Who knows?

Truth is, Paul and those on the left/Democrats, is that Putin has been appeased, misread and mollified by five different presidents of both parties since 2000, when he took power. If we’re going to lay blame, let’s tell the whole story, not just the little part that fits a political agenda.

Now, everyone, we’ll have no more of this ridiculous, and clearly wrong, line of "Russia invaded Ukraine and it's all Trump’s fault."

John Crist

Rock Island

