Letter: Whose freedom?

On Election Day, I volunteered as a poll worker inside a community center for 15 hours to help ensure citizens could vote fairly. The turnout at our precinct was excellent, 541 people. Unfortunately, at least 10% of those voters did not wear a mask. By refusing to issue a mask mandate, Governor Kim Reynolds allowed voters to come to the polls and put other people’s health at risk, potentially exposing them to COVID-19. Consequently, the four other volunteers and I - all over 50 years of age – had very close contact with a minimum of 54 people without a mask. Their "freedom" to not wear a mask meant that I did not have the freedom to remain safe. Whose freedom is more important?

Of those 50+ people who arrived without a mask, only two agreed to put on the mask that we provided free of charge. The others disdainfully walked past the greeting desk or issued often rude rebukes. I also assisted with the curbside voting of two elderly citizens in their car and had to lean far inside their vehicle – despite the fact that neither of them wore masks. None of this was safe.

Reynolds has failed to protect essential poll workers in Iowa. In the future, if people want to express their "freedom" by disregarding public health care recommendations, they should vote by mail. Wearing a mask should be considered a gesture of courtesy and respect to others, rather than a statement of personal defiance.