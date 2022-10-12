 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Whose lives are we protecting?

“Pro-life” is a catchphrase. Sounds good! What life? Whose life? A baby’s life? A mother’s life? A family’s life? A doctor’s life? Do we really want to start a witch hunt for women in sad, frightened, isolated, dangerous predicaments, drag them into court, and put them in prison for finding themselves in a dire situation? Do we want to take doctors' licenses away, and threaten them with violence? What about those men responsible for the pregnancy? Maybe they should be sterilized, castrated, fined, or jailed.

What good chance does a baby have with a frightened, injured, lone, desperate parent and no doctor or family services to help? Do we really believe that is God's plan? Where do we draw the line? Is it possible that this is just like throwing water on a drowning woman?

The politicians are playing us for control! These ideas are barbaric and about controlling votes. Divide and conquer. God doesn’t work that way. You know it and we do not need a law for this!

Pro-Life could be about finding a way to lend our hand, our heart, our support. After all, we could find ourselves, our sons/daughters, our friends in such a situation and in need of help ... not persecution!

Jesus said let the man without sin throw the first stone. And everyone walked away. No one threw even one stone! If you vote for “pro-life” you are throwing stones at human beings who need a hand up, not to be knocked down!

Patricia Dexter

Moline

