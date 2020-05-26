Letter: Whose side are you on?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have shut down our economy and spent trillions to service 5% of this country. Within a 100-mile radius of New York City, 60% of COVID-19 cases in the United States have occurred. Add the cases from New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, etc., and the west coast sanctuaries, and we find that almost all of the nation's cases are occurring in, or propagating from, Democrat-mismanaged areas.

What we need in "flyover" country is protection from those areas. Texas quarantines its eastern border against New Orleans traffic. Northwest states quarantine all borders.

By the way, 35% of those dying are Hispanics. Yes, in sanctuary cities and counties. Liberals manage by appearances. Consequences seem to escape them.

The World Health Organization helped the Chinese hide the outbreak, and it spread. Between the outbreak and Trump's travel ban implementation, an estimated 600,000 travelers from China and nearly two million from other infected countries entered the U.S. and brought the disease.

Where were the Democrats during this emergency? They were fighting Trump's travel ban in the House and in the media. Nancy Pelosi was dancing in Chinatown. Bill de Blasio was promoting attendance at the Chinese New Year celebration; New Orleans held the Mardi Gras.